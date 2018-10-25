Marching band competition takes place at CU despite rain

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Despite the rain Wednesday, bands from across the state took part in a marching band contest in Lawton.
This was the 48th time the superior marching contest was held at Cameron University, and it featured bands that had previously received a superior rating at regional contests.
The band director at Eisenhower High School says the students showed their fortitude by playing even through the cold rain. ″They’ve hung in there like troopers today. It was raining, and it rained pretty hard on the last few bands, and they acted like it wasn’t raining at all and marched their hearts out," Janette Garton, band director at Eisenhower High School
Elk City was declared the overall top band at today’s contest.
