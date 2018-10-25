MEET THE CANDIDATES: District 3 District Attorney

JACKSON COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A new district attorney will soon be elected in District 3, which covers Jackson, Tillman, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon Counties.
On one side is candidate David Thomas who has been working as a trial lawyer for 37 years, with 17 of those years coming as an assistant in the District Attorney's Office.
On the other side, is candidate Rana Hill, who has been working as a public defender in southwest Oklahoma since 2007
Rana Hill is from Burkburnett, Texas and outside of work has spent time as a member of the District Three Drug Court Team and as a member of the Juvenile Justice Reform Task Force. David Thomas was born and raised in Southwest Oklahoma and in his free time is involved in Celebrate Recovery and Operation Care in Altus.
"I love prosecuting the criminals and fighting for justice for the victims. I know how to do it, I love doing this job and that’s why I’m running,” Thomas said.
"I’m running for district attorney because I want equal justice. Equal justice means prosecuting everyone who breaks the law regardless of social or economic status. I don’t think we have that now and I can either accept the good ole boy system as it is or I can do something about it,” Hill said.
Both candidates believe they are the best candidate to replace Ken Darby as district attorney.
"I am honest, I have integrity and compassion, I am a hard-worker, I’m efficient and thorough and I don’t give up easily. I feel like the district attorney position should be held to a higher standard because you are enforcing the law. I feel like I can meet that standard,” Hill said.
"I have prosecuted thousands of felony cases, but I’ve tried to jury verdicts and convictions more cases than any attorney in our district. My qualifications are very good, I know how to do the job and I can hit the ground running,” Thomas said.
If elected, both candidates say they would like to bring growth to the drug court program in the area. But, they also have other ideas for areas of focus.
"I’m going to continue to vigorously prosecute violent criminals and get them incarcerated, we want to protect our citizens. That’s number one. Number two, we have a problem that is growing in the districts and it’s gang violence. These are very dangerous individuals and I will prioritize our prosecution of gang members. These gangs are hurting our children. They’re recruiting kids, they’re good kids, it changes their lives and ruins their future, we need to stop that,” Thomas said.
"We could save both time and money by prosecuting cases more efficiently, that not only saves the tax payer but it also helps the victim of a crime from having their cases dragged out for months or even years. I also want to save money by improving and increasing the alternative sentencing programs for nonviolent offenders,” Hill said.
Election day is November 6.
