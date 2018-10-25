No. 20 Wisconsin is up next in Wildcats' quest to win West

Northwestern (4-3) somehow, some way is 4-1 in Big Ten play for the first time since 2000 and a half-game ahead of Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa in the West. The Wildcats started 1-3 and in the last two weeks have escaped with close wins over two of the worst teams in the league (Nebraska, Rutgers). The 20th-ranked Badgers (5-2, 3-1) have not performed to their standards on defense, and the offense doesn't have much to complement national rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Wisconsin is a touchdown favorite, but this Northwestern team can't be counted out as it goes for a third win in five meetings with the Badgers.