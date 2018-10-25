Scott’s House of Flowers took part in “Pedal it Forward”

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Scott’s House of Flowers in Lawton took part in “Petal it Forward” Wednesday.
As part of the national “Petal it Forward Day,” florists surprise people with two bouquets, one they can keep, and the other they are asked to share with a friend. This was the second year that Scott’s House of Flowers took part in the national event, and the owner says it’s a good way to put a smile on someone’s face.
“Giving flowers is the best thing you can do almost. I mean, you can say “I love you.” It’s an emotional thing like that. It gives somebody a special smile and makes them feel happy that they received something just out of the kindness of someone’s heart,” said Jeremy Lohman, owner of Scott’s House of Flowers.
They gave away 600 bouqets today.
Lohman says it took them a couple of days to get those prepared.
