Thursday morning wreck sends two people to the hospital

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A wreck on Highway 7 just east of Lawton sent two people to the hospital around 9:30 on Thursday morning.
According to our crew on scene, it appeared that the two vehicle were traveling westbound on Highway 7 when they made contact for an unknown reason. One of the vehicles lost control, went through the center median and rolled an unknown number of times coming to rest on the opposite side of the road. The second vehicle continued westbound, losing control and ending up facing the wrong direction.
Two people from the SUV which rolled over were transported to the hospital, their status is unknown. The driver of the van refused treatment at the scene.
We will provide more details after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases their report later today.
