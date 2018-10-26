Comanche Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating burglary at Paradise Valley Fire Department

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Comanche County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at the Paradise Valley Fire Department.
On Thursday night the Paradise Valley Fire Chief found one of the department’s large ice chests in a ditch near the drive way. He investigated the station and noticed there was damage to the door and door jam.
Multiple things were taken from the station and some things were damaged. The thief stole a thermal imaging camera, a self contained breathing apparatus face piece, a small chainsaw, a desktop computer, a generator, a jumpstart box, and $50 cash.
A helmet was also thrown in the trash and the fuel line on their rescue boat was cut.
Authorities are still investigating. If you have any information about this crime then contact the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department at (580) 353-4280.
