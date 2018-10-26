Comanche County DA issues statement regarding Sprocket

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Comanche County District Attorney Fred Smith released a statement regarding the injured Lawton dog Sprocket.
In the statement, District Attorney Smith said his office is working with Lawton Animal Welfare, the Lawton Police Department, Oklahoma Department of Human Services and other agencies to decide the best way to prosecute the case. His office also said they are looking at the possibility of adding charges presented by Lawton Animal Welfare.

The juvenile suspect will make his first court appearance next week. The outcome of those proceedings are not public due to the “statutory confidentiality of juvenile proceedings.”
Sprocket is now back home with his family after two surgeries in Oklahoma City.
