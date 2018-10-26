First Alert 7 Forecast: beautiful weekend ahead

We stay quiet and mild with temps in the 60s and 70s through Tuesday before cloud cover increases and rain chances return. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday night, with better chances for rain arriving on Halloween. Temps top out in the low 60s with Trick or Treat high temps in the 50s and 40s and falling. North winds will gust up to 20 mph. Temps stay in the low 60s Thursday into next weekend.