First Alert 7 Forecast: beautiful weekend ahead

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Friday morning! Temps are in the 40s as you step outside.
We quickly warm into the low 70s this afternoon. Lots of sunshine is on the way for our weekend. We even reach into the 80s on Saturday before a strong cold front drops us into the low 70s and upper 60s on Sunday. North winds will gust up to 25 mph on Sunday.
We stay quiet and mild with temps in the 60s and 70s through Tuesday before cloud cover increases and rain chances return. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Tuesday night, with better chances for rain arriving on Halloween. Temps top out in the low 60s with Trick or Treat high temps in the 50s and 40s and falling. North winds will gust up to 20 mph. Temps stay in the low 60s Thursday into next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
