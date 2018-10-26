First Alert 7 Forecast: sunny and warm then a cold front to start November

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Enjoy the next several days and get out in the sun! Our next cold front will arrive by mid next week.
Clear skies this evening with temperatures falling from the 70s into the low 60s by 8PM. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s.
A beauty tomorrow and even warmer than today! Expect sunshine, a light breeze, and highs in the low 80s. Skies will remain clear tomorrow night with lows in the low 50s. Sunday now looks warmer as a cool front stays to our north. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. South winds will increase a bit on Monday as highs once again head for the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
Clouds will start to move in late Tuesday and there is a chance of showers at night. Highs in the mid 70s. Halloween looks tricky with a cold front possibly moving in during the day. Expect temperatures in the 60s to 50s with a chance of showers. Much colder air should filter in by Thursday and Friday as highs stay in the 50s and lows drop to the 40s and 30s.
Have a great Friday evening and enjoy your weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
