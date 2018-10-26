Live 2 Lead conference gives leadership training

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A conference in Lawton on Thursday aimed to make people in the area the best leaders they can be.
"Everyone has more potential than they realize,” one of the speakers told the audience. “Each of us is gifted by God, and all of us must choose what to do with the gifts we are given."
More than 1,000 people filled the auditorium to learn how they can become a better leader. 400 of those in attendance are college and high school, students.
Cameron University student Makayla Hiebert was happy she got to attend Live 2 Lead.
"One day we're going to be the people that are speaking at these conferences and talking about our life experiences and leadership that has brought us where we are today," Hiebert said.
She said what stood out to her the most was starting from the bottom and how anyone can be a leader because they're made, not born.
Bark Brace, the president of the Lawton Rotary Club, said they started this because they saw a need for more leaders in the area.
“All of us need to grow and expand and continue to learn,” Brace said. “The world is moving faster and faster all the time, and with the advancement of technology it's important to know how to be an effective and good leader."
This was their third time to hold the conference.
