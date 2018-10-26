LPD give tips for a fun and safe Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Halloween is almost here and trunk or treat events are going on all weekend long to celebrate the holiday.
While it's a time for fun, police say that parents should first be thinking about safety.
Police officers say families should make a game plan and know which neighborhoods they're going to before they go trick or treating.
"Last year we got calls of people going to houses trick or treating and they would say the person inside would invite them or the kid into the home. If that happens to you...give us a call. That way, we can come out and make sure everything is okay," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
Besides talking to them about not going in strangers houses or cars, parents should also make sure the kids are visible to drivers.
Police Officers say drivers should be extra cautious during Halloween.
"As adults, we're responsible for them. We can't ask them to be responsible and stay out of the street at all ages, especially little bitty kids that want to dress up in their costumes and go trick or treating," said Josh Gardner of the Lawton Police Department.
And finally, when the kiddos are done collecting all the candy you can, look through what they got.
"Make sure there is nothing out of the ordinary, none of the candy is opened and if that's the case and you feel comfortable with it, then proceed."
Trick or treating in Lawton is this Wednesday from 6 - 8 p.m.
