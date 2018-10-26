MEET THE CANDIDATES: District 3 District Judge

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Voters in Jackson, Tillman, Harmon, Kiowa and Greer Counties will soon head to the polls to elect a new district judge.
Both candidates running to be the District 3 District Judge say they have a plethora of experience. Brad Leverett currently serves as the Special Judge in District 3, while Mike Duffy is the acting Municipal Judge for the City of Hollis.
"I’ve done literally thousands of felony cases, thousands of civil cases. I’m the only candidate that’s ever actually participated in a felony case. Litigation over felony matters is primarily what the district judge does. I want to use that wealth of experience I have in civil and criminal matters to protect the integrity of our courts,” Leverett said.
"I’ve had a very diverse civil law practice experience and litigation in civil trial matters and a number of topics and issues. I’ve been the municipal judge for the City of Hollis now for close to 24 years. I think I bring a very diverse and experienced package to the job,” Duffy said.
After extensive law careers and with a vacancy in the district court thanks to Judge Richard Darby being appointed to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, both candidates decided now was the time to run.
"The simplest answer is being the district judge has been a goal of mine for most of my career. I believe I can continue to have the same integrity in that position we’ve been accustomed to over the last 24 years,” Duffy said.
"I’m running because I’m passionate about the rule of law, I love my community, I love the people in my community, I have a servant’s heart, I want to serve the community, this job provides me the opportunity to serve the community and I’m just really qualified for the position,” Leverett said.
Both candidates agreed there is a lot of work to be done once they step into office and if elected, are excited to get right to work.
"I want to make sure all of our citizens are treated well, no matter who you are, rich or poor, big or small. I want equal justice for all, not just the select few. I want all of our litigants and lawyers and citizens that come before the court to feel like that they are treated with dignity and respect,” Leverett said.
"My vision for District 3 would simply be really that we continue to have the same quality district judge in that position, that the cases in the district are handled efficiently and timely, and that all citizens if they happen to come before the district court, no matter whether it’s a criminal matter or a civil matter, that they all receive fair and equal treatment,” Duffy said.
