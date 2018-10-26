“Trunk or Treat” at Cameron University

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Trick or treaters got a head start on Halloween festivities at Cameron University.
Marie Detty New Directions and Sig Tau Fraternity held a Trunk or Treat event in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Some visitors wore purple to show their support and kids collected candy.
One organizer said it was a fun day for the family and also a time to raise awareness.
“We found that we feel the best about how effective we are when we have more organizations and agencies is involved in the community," said Michelle Amerson. "So, that was really the goal, getting everyone together and doing an event where people have domestic violence awareness in mind.”
Amerson said this is their first Trunk or Treat and they plan to hold the event again next year.
