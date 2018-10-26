Yosemite officials investigate after 2 visitors die in fall

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo a wedding couple are seen being photographed at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park. A Yosemite National Park official says two visitors have died in a fall from the popular overlook. Park rangers are trying to recover the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday, Oct.25, 2018. He didn't say when the couple fell from Taft Point, which is at an elevation of 7,500 feet. Gediman says the deaths are being investigated and offered no other information. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers,File) (Amanda Lee Myers)