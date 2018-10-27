Family fun at the 2018 Fall Festival

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 2018 Fall Festival kicked off Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park.
The Renegades Program partnered with Holiday in the Park to put on the festival. The community came out to the park to enjoy games, food trucks, vendors, music, and more. There were also several family activities, including a pumpkin painting contest, free family zumba, a trunk or treat, and a costume contest where over $300 in gift cards were given away to the winners.
“We’re here to raise money for Holiday in the Park," said Julieanna Flute, a member of The Renegades Program. "Holiday in the Park puts on Christmas displays, the lights, and so that’s what we’re really doing and why we partnered up with Holiday in the Park, because this is for the Lawton community, and that’s what we’re all about, is bringing together the community.”
Businesses in the community helped pitch in for the several raffle giveaways at the Fall festival. Starting at sunset, there was also a free movie showing in the park.
