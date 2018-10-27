LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Today has been an awesome fall day with 80 degree temperatures all across the viewing area. Temperatures heading into your Sunday will drop into the lower 50s. Expect clear skies and more sunshine to return tomorrow. High temperatures for your Sunday will be slightly cooler north of the Red River, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. South of the Red River expect 80s to return. A cold front will move through tomorrow causing the difference in temperatures.
Monday more dry weather is expected with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday a few more clouds will build in and high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Low isolated rain and storm chances will develop late in the evening.
Higher rain and storm chances will stick with us through Wednesday for Halloween. A wash out isn’t expected, and we may see some of the rain activity clear out by early to mid-evening. You may want to have a jacket and rain gear packed if you decide to go trick or treating. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday more dry weather returns, but temperatures will still remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Finally, on Saturday temperatures will increase back into the mid 60s. It is fall back weekend, so at 2AM on Sunday we will gain an hour.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
