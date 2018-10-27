LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma. Today we will have lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s all across the viewing area. We will remain dry tonight and tomorrow as there are no rain chances in the forecast till late Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50s.
Tomorrow more warm temperatures, into the upper 70s and lower 80s, will remain in place. Expect lots of of sunshine to end your weekend. Low temperatures moving into Monday will be in the lower 50s.
Monday will be our last day without rain chances with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will see a few more clouds build in on Monday, but still expect plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will be another nice and more seasonable afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain and storm chance do return for Tuesday evening. Higher rain chances are possible for Wednesday as a cold front moves through Texoma. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s will your conditions for Halloween.
Thursday and Friday we do dry out again with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Overnight lows, both nights, will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
