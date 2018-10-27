Monday will be our last day without rain chances with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will see a few more clouds build in on Monday, but still expect plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will be another nice and more seasonable afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain and storm chance do return for Tuesday evening. Higher rain chances are possible for Wednesday as a cold front moves through Texoma. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower to mid 60s will your conditions for Halloween.