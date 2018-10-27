First inaugural Natalie Anne Hults legacy run raises money to help send kids to college

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The first inaugural Natalie Anne Hults legacy run happened Saturday morning in Lawton.
Natalie Anne Hults was killed in a car accident May 18, 2018. She was a junior at Cache High School. Her family decided to honor her by starting a non-profit scholarship fund to help students go to college. The family hosted a Halloween-themed poker run fundraising event on Saturday, where motorcyclists rode from Wind River Harley Davidson, to Elgin to Comanche County Customs, then to Anne’s Country Kitchen, around Lake Lawtonka, to Medicine Park to the park tavern, then through the refuge, and finally ending at Red Dirt Reloaded in Lawton.
“Our family’s healing process has been to try to turn something positive out of such a horrible event," said Steven Hults, Natalie Anne’s father. "So, we started a foundation, a not for profit scholarship foundation, to help all those kids that need help to pursue their own dreams and aspirations.”
The family felt it would be fitting to host the poker run fundraising event in October, as Halloween was one of Natalie Anne’s favorite holidays. The family received a lot of support from the community and local businesses, as many donated gifts to be used as door prizes and in the silent auction.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.