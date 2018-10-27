First inaugural Natalie Anne Hults legacy run raises money to help send kids to college

Natalie Anne Hults was killed in a car accident May 18, 2018. She was a junior at Cache High School. Her family decided to honor her by starting a non-profit scholarship fund to help students go to college. The family hosted a Halloween-themed poker run fundraising event on Saturday, where motorcyclists rode from Wind River Harley Davidson, to Elgin to Comanche County Customs, then to Anne’s Country Kitchen, around Lake Lawtonka, to Medicine Park to the park tavern, then through the refuge, and finally ending at Red Dirt Reloaded in Lawton.