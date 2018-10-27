Lawton Community Theatre Horror Nights

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Trick or Treaters had a spook-tacular time tonight at Lawton Community Theatre’s first annual Horror Nights.
The haunted house took up the majority of the theater.
Visitors saw ghosts, goblins and blood, fake blood that is, while walking through the maze.
Over 25 volunteers dressed up as characters.
The haunted house will be held again tomorrow at the theater from 6 to 9:30. It cost $5 to get in and is recommended for people over 12 years old.
