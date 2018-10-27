Lawton Farmers Market wraps up summer season with annual Harvest Festival

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Farmers Market hosted its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday in conjunction with the annual Comanche County 4-H pumpkin show.
The event was held at the Great Plains Coliseum. It marks the end of the farmers market summer season. The public was invited to come enjoy the vendors, and view decorated pumpkins for the pumpkin show. Artificial pumpkins, painted pumpkins, and carved pumpkins were judged at the show. There was also a costume contest.
“I was in the costume contest and I was our extension leader, Carol, so that’s why I’m dressed up and have a wig on," said Jadance Black, a member of Comanche County 4-H.
“Our pumpkin show, which we’ve had for a long time now, and anyone can enter, and you paint a pumpkin or carve a pumpkin, and they even have a food contest," said Elizabeth Kopsky, a member of Comanche County 4-H.
The farmers market and pumpkin show ended Saturday at noon. On Saturday, November 3rd, the Lawton Farmers Market moves to their winter location at the Cameron University Animal Sciences Building. The new hours for the winter market will be from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
