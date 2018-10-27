Tattoo convention comes to Apache Casino Hotel for second year

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Tattoo artists from around the world are in Lawton this weekend for the 2nd Annual Inkin’ Oklahoma.
It's all going on at the Apache Casino Hotel where there are more than 120 tattoo artists and vendors including award winning artists and some of your favorite reality TV personalities.
“We don’t really care if you have tattoos, come on in and we’ll have some fun,” said Dr. Carl Blasphemy the emcee and host of Inkin' Oklahoma.
It’s a weekend full of tattoos, art, live music, and contests.
“We’ve got a lot of exciting things going on this weekend. We’re going to have entertainers here," said Bobbi Lucas, Marketing Director for the Apache Casino Hotel. "We’re going to have celebrities from some of the nationally known tattoo shows.”
“We have a bunch of contests this weekend, sideshows, live human suspension," said Blasphemy. "We’ve got a lot of crazy stuff going on and still keeping a family atmosphere.”
Artist Jake Gilpatrick says the atmosphere is what brought him back to the convention this year.
“I would say come down man, even if you don’t get a tattoo. It’s neat to just come down and see everybody and talk to different parts of the US and get to know some people,” said Jake Gilpatrick, tattoo artist.
The event lasts through Sunday at the Apache Casino Hotel. Tickets are on sale online or at the door. For more information visit the website InkinOklahoma.com.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.