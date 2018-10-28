Duncan farmers market expanding year-round

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Duncan community enjoyed their last Farmers Market of the season and also a trunk or treat for the kids on Sunday.
The Duncan farmers market is put on by Think Ability. Families enjoyed buying produce, homemade products, and kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The executive director of Think Ability said although Sunday’s market was the last one of the season, there are plans to change that, and start having markets year-round.
“It’s our last farmers market of the season. It runs May through October every year," said Robin Arter, executive director at Think Ability. "But, we have something exciting- at Reimagined Thrift Furniture we are dedicating a space in the furniture store to keep the farmers market alive year round.”
Arter said since the farmers market will continue on through the colder months inside Reimagined Thrift Furniture, they will be able to incorporate more refrigerated food products, like milk, eggs, cheese, and Amish Butter, as well as produce they can grow year-round. She said the indoor farmers market will most likely start up on December 1st.
Reimagined Thrift Furniture is located at 2113 W. Beech Ave. in Duncan.
