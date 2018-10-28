Fake police officers pull over driver in FL, take vehicle

SARASOTA, FL (WWSB/RNN) - Florida Highway Patrol said two men are pretending to be police officers and pulling people over on Alligator Alley to steal their vehicles.
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver was traveling I-75 near mile marker 56 when a white pickup truck pulled up behind him. Inside were two men wearing camouflage jackets.
The driver said their truck had red and blue flashing lights and used a loud speaker to instruct him to pull over.
The driver did, believing they were law enforcement officials. The pair in the truck then ordered him and his female passenger to get out of their vehicle, pull out their driver’s licenses and lay down on the grass shoulder.
When the driver did, one of the men got into his car and drove away, fleeing down I-75 toward Broward County, while the other man fled in the pickup truck.
The two victims were left stranded but uninjured.
Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate and asks if anyone has information to reach out.
Motorists who are concerned about being pulled over by an unmarked vehicle should call 911 to let the call taker know what is going on, give your location and have that person provide directions on what to do. They can confirm if you are being pulled over by a legitimate law enforcement officer, and if you are not, dispatch units to that location immediately.
