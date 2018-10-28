LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Good afternoon Texoma. We had another nice day all across the viewing area. We will see these conditions carry over into tomorrow, along with a slight warm up. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 80s under mostly sunny skies. Expect another day with a summer feel. Lows heading into Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tuesday afternoon we will remain dry with more cloud cover starting to build in. As a cold front approaches Texoma from the northwest, a few isolated rain and storm chances are possible, especially in southeastern Texoma. Most counties will remain dry.
Wednesday better rain chances return, again primarily for our southeastern counties. Lot of places will likely not see any rain, and will get a dry, but cold, Trick or Treating evening. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday and Friday we will dry out and see temperatures hold in the upper 50s and lower 60s as a mass of cooler air remains in place. This cooler air will move out east Saturday. High temperatures to start the next weekend will be in the mid 60s. Sunday highs in the upper 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
