LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Today is going to be another nice day with plenty of sunshine across the viewing area. Highs today for counties north of the Red River will be in the low to mid 70s, and south of the Red River mid to upper 70s, along with a few low 80s. Overnight lows as we move into Monday morning will be in the lower 50s.
We will remain dry tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the evening, primarily for our southeastern Texoma counties. Temperatures on Tuesday will move back into the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday (Halloween) more scattered showers and storms are possible. It won’t be a wash out, and it is looking like our southeastern Texoma counties will again have the best chance of seeing showers.
Thursday and Friday we will dry out, but cooler temperatures will settle in. Highs for both days will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The dry weather looks to continue into next weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
