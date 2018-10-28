Japan, India leaders build ties amid trade, security worries

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, pose for a photo at a hotel garden in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP) (Suo Takekuma)
October 28, 2018 at 12:48 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:48 AM

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and India are reaffirming their ties amid growing worries about trade and regional stability.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived Saturday, is meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a resort area near Mount Fuji on Sunday. Modi is also visiting a nearby plant of major Japanese robot maker Fanuc.

Relations with China are a major issue shared by Modi and Abe, as their cooperation may balance China's growing regional influence and military assertiveness.

Modi has been urging countries in the region to unite against protectionism and cross-border tensions.

India and Japan are also set to hold the first joint military exercises involving ground forces next month.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center right, and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center left, walk together at a hotel garden in Yamanakako village, Yamanashi prefecture, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)
Abe just returned from China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

