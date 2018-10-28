The Latest: AP Source: Leicester owner among 5 on helicopter

Flowers are seen outside Leicester City Football Club after a helicopter crashed in flames the day before, in Leicester, England, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. A helicopter belonging to Leicester City's owner — Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha —crashed in flames in a carpark next to the soccer club's stadium shortly after it took off from the field following a Premier League game on Saturday night. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) (Aaron Chown)