Top Saudi prosecutor expected in Turkey over writer's death

Saudi Arabia's flag flies atop the country's consulate in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday in remarks that were sharply critical of the kingdom's handling of the case.(AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) (Lefteris Pitarakis)