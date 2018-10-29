Altus Police Department recieve donation from CenterPoint Engergy

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Altus Police Department received more than 40 mobile data laptops from CenterPoint Energy. The company is in the process of replacing these laptops terminals used in their field technician trucks.
“Safety is one of CenterPoint Energy’s values,” said Stephen Lazenby, CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor in Altus, Okla. “This donation not only helps us stay connected to the community of Altus, but also gives us an opportunity to impact lives by helping them stay safe.”
The donation will allow APD to access information in the field.
“We recognize the value CenterPoint Energy places upon safety,” said Tim Murphy, Chief of Altus Police Department. “Knowing the company is a great community partner, I reached out for potential assistance. I am very pleased with CenterPoint Energy’s response and their commitment to the safety of Altus’ residents.”
