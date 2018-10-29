911 call released in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is trying to find out why a man shot into his neighbor’s home, injuring one person inside it. It happened around 11 a.m. Sunday morning around 8th and SW E Avenue. Police have the suspect in custody and hope to know why he did it soon.
We have the 911 call from moments after the shooting happened.
"911 what's the address of your emergency," the 911 operator asked.
"Hey, my friend just got shot," the victim’s friend said.
"Your friend just got shot," he asked.
"Yeah dude and we need to send somebody out here," the victim’s friend said.
That was just part of a two and a half minute 911 call after shots were fired into a home in Lawton over the weekend.
The victim, who lives on one side of a duplex was in her home when she got shot in the hand by the person who lives on the other side of the duplex.
The woman’s friend is worried and doesn't know the extent of the injuries. There is nervousness and fear in the friend's voice as the dispatcher is trying to get more information.
"There's a guy shooting,” the victim’s friend said. “You need to send somebody out here.”
"We're going to get somebody out there, but I want to worry about her right now,” the dispatcher said. “Police are going to be there. Is she awake?
"She's awake," he said.
The suspect, David Jackson was still inside his side of the duplex when police arrived. Police plan to question him later Monday night or Tuesday morning to see why he did it.
Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department is happy they have the suspected shooter in custody for the safety of the Lawton residents and the peace of mind for the victim and her friends.
"That's your safety point,” Jenkins said. “That's where you go to relax after a hard day at work or that's where you believe nothing will happen to you within those four walls of your home so having something like this happen to someone, knowing that we were able to get the victim and the suspect, get the suspect in our custody, that's always a great thing."
Jackson is possibly facing charges of firing into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
