First Alert 7 Forecast: the 80s are back

Tuesday the cold front pushes SE through Texoma, dropping our temps into the 70s and bringing rain chances to our far SE counties. Most of us will stay dry on Tuesday. The better chance for rain is your Halloween Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Showers will be coming to an end by Wednesday evening, so if you’re heading out for some Trick or Treating, it won’t be a washout. Temps Wednesday stay in the 50s and fall into the 40s overnight.