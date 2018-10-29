First Alert 7 Forecast: the 80s are back

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Happy Monday! Temps are in the 40s and 50s as you’re out the door.
This afternoon the 80s are back! Mostly sunny skies with strong S winds. The warm front lifts N throughout the day today, helping bring in warmer air to the region.
Tuesday the cold front pushes SE through Texoma, dropping our temps into the 70s and bringing rain chances to our far SE counties. Most of us will stay dry on Tuesday. The better chance for rain is your Halloween Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. Showers will be coming to an end by Wednesday evening, so if you’re heading out for some Trick or Treating, it won’t be a washout. Temps Wednesday stay in the 50s and fall into the 40s overnight.
We stay in the 60s the rest of this week into this weekend with gusty N winds.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.