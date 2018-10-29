LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good afternoon Texoma! Today is another awesome fall day with temperatures in the 80s. It will be a great day to get out and get the yard work done before rain chances return tomorrow.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s. By the afternoon we will see some places in the upper 60s and others in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will push through tomorrow during the early afternoon. This cold front could spark some isolated showers tomorrow evening, primarily for our southeastern Texoma counties.
The cold front will stick around Wednesday and bring more chances of some scattered showers to our southeastern portion of the viewing area. It won’t be a wash out, so don’t expect heavy accumulations. Trick or treating shouldn’t be impacted by rain in northwestern, northern, western, and central Texoma. It is going to be chilly though, so you will definitely want a jacket. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.
Thursday we will dry out under partly cloudy skies with temperatures creeping back into lower 60s. Dry weather looks to stick with us into the beginning part of next week.
Friday and Saturday more sunshine will return with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunday and Monday a few more clouds will build in, but temperatures will be on the rise into the mid 60s and then mid 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
