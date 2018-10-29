Food allergy awareness for Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - When you hit the streets this Halloween, you may notice teal pumpkins outside some homes. They represent a safe zone for children with allergies, as a part of The Teal Pumpkin Project.
“The most common food allergies in children that we see quite often in the clinic is peanuts, chocolate, soy, milk, and wheat, in which are all very commonly processed and many things we eat on a regular basis," said Nakeda Hall, a nurse practitioner at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Many of those ingredients are in Halloween candy. Some children already know they are allergic to the treats, but still want to participate. However, others may not know they are allergic until after they eat the candy.
“Sometimes the parents won’t know until they eat some of those things and sometimes you can eat those things for many years before you have an allergy to it,” said Hall.
Hall said for parents to be prepared with medication, in case their children have a reaction.
"For those who may not know, I do recommend the parents maybe take some type of emergency kit. For example, an EpiPen, or some type of antihistamines would be great to take as well, such as Zyrtec, Claritin, or Allegra are all good antihistamines, and they can just administer as the directions have at the back of the bottle to avoid any type of anaphylactic episodes.
To ensure everyone can enjoy Halloween, you can place a teal pumpkin outside your home, as a sign that you have non-food treats in place of sweets. Some examples are glow sticks, pencils, and other festive toys.
