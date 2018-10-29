LPD investigates shooting on SE E Ave.

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating that happened Sunday morning.
According to officials, around 11:00 a.m. officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of SE E Avenue for the report of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene they learned that the suspect fired shots through the wall of his home and into the neighbors house.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and the suspect was taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been released at this time.
