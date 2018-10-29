Man gets life in case of woman whose baby was cut from womb

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, William Hoehn testifies in District Court in Fargo, N.D., during his trial for conspiracy to commit murder of Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind, a 22-year-old who's baby was cut from her womb. Hoehn, who pleaded guilty to two charges for his role in the death, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (Michael Vosburg/The Forum via AP, Pool, File) (Michael Vosburg)