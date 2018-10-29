2nd annual Inkin’ Oklahoma Tattoo Convention in the books

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Inkin’ Oklahoma Tattoo Convention wrapped up on Sunday at the Apache Casino Hotel.
Over 120 professional tattoo artists and vendors from around the world were in Lawton to showcase their talents. That included award winning artists, models, and some of your favorite TV personalities from Tattoo Shows.
The weekend event was jam-packed with tattoos, contests, and live entertainment.
There’s talented artists from all over the world,” said Misses Brooklynn, an alternative tattoo model. “There’s Sullen who is nationwide. We’ve got Culture Tattoo. We’ve got everybody who is either from a different state, who is five miles away, from 50 hours away, whatever may have you, and they’re all talented.”
Attending artists and vendors included Just Inked, Ink Master and Culture Tattoo just to name a few.
