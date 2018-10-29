Oklahomans will soon vote on SQ 794

Allie Shinn, Deputy Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma released a statement. “Our Constitution rightly protects the rights of the accused to limit the state’s power when seeking to deny individuals of life, liberty, and property. This state question is the wrong mechanism for advancing victims’ rights. Granting crime victims’ rights equal to the accused in criminal proceedings undermines due process and if passed would almost certainly exacerbate already alarming inequalities in our criminal legal system. There are much more effective ways to protect the dignity and rights of victims. We must strive to do so in a way that honors the Constitution and does not pit the interest of victims against the rights of the accused.”