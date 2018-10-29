Oklahomans will soon vote on SQ 794

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Oklahoma voters will soon be able to decide if they want to change the state's constitution to extend rights to victims of crimes. It's called Marcy's Law, and it will appear on the November ballot as state Question 794.
"We learned the hard way, that when Alyssa was murdered all of our rights ended that day," said Angela Wiles, victims’ family advocate.
Alyssa Wiles, 14, was stabbed to death in their home by her ex-boyfriend in June of 2013. Her mother now advocates for crime victims to have rights that are equal to the constitutional rights of the accused.
“We were very lucky to have a District Attorney that fought for us to be in the courtroom each and every time, but that shouldn’t have to be the case,” said Wiles. “He shouldn’t have to waste his time or the court’s time or money for us to hear if we can be allowed in the room or not when they are discussing our daughter’s murder.”
In addition to the right to be present at all case proceedings, Marsy’s Law would also allow victims to ask for an extension of the hearings.
“To sit in a courtroom and look at a defendant on a birthday or a holiday or anniversary of her murder shouldn’t be allowed,” said Wiles. “These days are just as important to us and I’d rather spend time with her, but I’m not given that option. So, why should I have to sit there and look at him?”
Although there is no organized opposition to state question 794 in Oklahoma, some legal groups have raised concerns that, as well-intentioned as it is, inadequate funding is an issue and that elevating the rights of victims could diminish the rights of the accused.
Allie Shinn, Deputy Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma released a statement. “Our Constitution rightly protects the rights of the accused to limit the state’s power when seeking to deny individuals of life, liberty, and property. This state question is the wrong mechanism for advancing victims’ rights. Granting crime victims’ rights equal to the accused in criminal proceedings undermines due process and if passed would almost certainly exacerbate already alarming inequalities in our criminal legal system. There are much more effective ways to protect the dignity and rights of victims. We must strive to do so in a way that honors the Constitution and does not pit the interest of victims against the rights of the accused.”
“This doesn’t infringe on their rights,” said Wiles. “They still have all the same rights and I believe the judges will still look at their rights as equal as ours.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.