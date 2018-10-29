SWOK schools gather in fellowship for Fields of Faith

“F.C.A. is big on influence, and they get influence from several different factors, and community is one of them,” said Josh Wilson, the F.C.A. representative for west central Oklahoma. “We’ve had several different communities that make up tonight and we have different churches that are involved with the music and feeding the kids and volunteers, so community is a big thing, but that’s where another 'C' comes in. It’s called campus. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re on a school campus and we’re getting to do this with other schools. That’s just the cool part about it. These kids don’t necessarily get to mingle with each other that much, unless they’re playing each other in a sporting event, but for this, they get to come together and just hang out, have a good time, eat some hot dogs, worship through some awesome music, and hear a great speaker.”