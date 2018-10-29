SWOK schools gather in fellowship for Fields of Faith

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Schools across the nation gather together for the Fields of Faith event, where students celebrate committing to their Christian faith. Sunday night, several west central Oklahoma schools, including Duncan, Marlow, Comanche, Bray, and others came together for a night of fellowship.
“Well, it really shows that the kids are our leaders for Christianity, not only for the future, but also now,” said Mike Fitts, a Duncan Public Schools coach. "They come to these things. They want to be involved. They want to do different events like this. It really shows and gives you hope for the future that God is working through a lot of our students.
A representative of F.C.A. said the organization also puts an emphasis on community.
“F.C.A. is big on influence, and they get influence from several different factors, and community is one of them,” said Josh Wilson, the F.C.A. representative for west central Oklahoma. “We’ve had several different communities that make up tonight and we have different churches that are involved with the music and feeding the kids and volunteers, so community is a big thing, but that’s where another 'C' comes in. It’s called campus. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re on a school campus and we’re getting to do this with other schools. That’s just the cool part about it. These kids don’t necessarily get to mingle with each other that much, unless they’re playing each other in a sporting event, but for this, they get to come together and just hang out, have a good time, eat some hot dogs, worship through some awesome music, and hear a great speaker.”
