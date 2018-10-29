Warrants issued in Comanche Co. dog dumping case

On October 5th, The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Indiahoma. When they arrived, a deputy found three dogs locked inside two cages that had been dumped off the side of the road. Two of the dogs were already dead inside one of the cages, while the third dog was fighting for his life. In an attempt to escape, he became tangled in the cage. Deputies had to cut him out of the cage and ultimately put him down because of his condition.