Warrants issued in Comanche Co. dog dumping case

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Arrest warrants have been issued for a mother and daughter in Frederick accused of dumping three dogs near Indiahoma.
According to court documents, warrants have been issued for 62 year-old Virginia Lee Hartman and her daughter, 34-year-old Stacy Ann Hankins, on charges of Cruelty to Animals, which is a felony.
On October 5th, The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Indiahoma. When they arrived, a deputy found three dogs locked inside two cages that had been dumped off the side of the road. Two of the dogs were already dead inside one of the cages, while the third dog was fighting for his life. In an attempt to escape, he became tangled in the cage. Deputies had to cut him out of the cage and ultimately put him down because of his condition.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department believe Hartman and Hankins are responsible for dumping the dogs. In fact, according to court documents, Hartman confessed to dumping the dogs, admitting she knew one of them was still alive when the pair dumped the animals, saying “he was dying and going to die.”
If convicted, the women could face fines up to $5,000, up to 5 years in prison or both.
