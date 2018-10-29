Wichita Falls man accused of sexually assaulting a child

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Friday for Aggravated Sexual Assault. According to the arrest warrant, an investigation into allegations against Rodney Sheppard, 62, began in May.
Detectives were called to United Regional on May 10, 2018, in reference to a 5-year-old child being sexually abused. The child’s mother said the child told her they had been sexually abused by Sheppard.
The child underwent a sexual assault examination with a sexual assault nurse examiner. Sheppard met with detectives and denied all the allegations against him. He admitted to caring for the child on more than one occasion.
According to detectives, during the interview Sheppard agreed the child should not be aware of the types of sex acts the child was describing, but Sheppard continued to deny the allegations made against him.
A warrant for Sheppard’s arrest was issued on July 25. He was booked into jail on Friday and at the time this story was published he was still behind bars on a $100,000 bond.
