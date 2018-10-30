Anti-Semitic incidents rise across the US

(CNN) – Investigators say Robert Bowers, the man charged with killing 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue, wanted all Jews to die and brought along an arsenal of weapons to accomplish his goal.
Among the 29 charges he faces in the rampage are hate crimes.
In Squirrel Hill, the center of Jewish life in and around Pittsburgh, resident Hallie Goldstein said fear was never part of the equation until now.
“Before everyone was just saying how they felt stronger and they felt braver,” she tearfully said. “I don’t feel brave. I just feel scared.”
For years incidents of anti-Semitism were on the decline in America, then came the 2016 presidential election.
Since then there’s been a meteoric rise - a 34-percent increase in 2016 and a 57-percent increase in 2017, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish organization that tracks it.
“That's the single largest surge we've ever seen since we started tracking this data," Johnathan Greenblatt with the ADL said.
The examples of anti-Semitism are numerous.
In Omaha, NE, a swastika was burned into the grass near a veteran’s memorial.
An Indiana was synagogue desecrated.
In Sacramento CA, flyers targeted Jewish students on campus.
"It screams of the same type of graphics and the same type of design that the Nazi's used," said Michael Gofman, the University of California, Davis student body president.
The rhetoric can be subtle or in your face, like U.S. Rep. Steve King re-tweeting messages from a known Nazi sympathizer.
"I'm not deleting that because then you all pile on me and say King had to apologize. He was wrong. He knows he's guilty,” King said. “I don't feel guilty one bit. I'm human."
The stakes are high, according to Greenblat.
"When Jews are literally under attack, we should have a zero-tolerance policy on intolerance,” he said. “All of it should be unacceptable."
President Trump travels to Pittsburgh Tuesday to meet with community members as they mourn in the after math of the synagogue shooting.
