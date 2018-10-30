Attacks renew debate: Should US have domestic terrorism law?

This courtroom sketch depicts Robert Gregory Bowers, who was wounded in a gun battle with police as he appeared in a wheelchair at federal court on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court in a wheelchair and handcuffs to face charges he killed 11 people. If foreign citizens had mailed pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, or massacred Jews in a synagogue, there’s a good chance they would have been charged with terrorism. But that won’t happen with either of the men charged in the recent wave of mail bombs and the Pittsburgh shootings. That’s because there’s no domestic terrorism law. (Dave Klug via AP) (Dave Klug)