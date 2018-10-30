Board recommends Durkin to return as Maryland football coach

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University System of Maryland board of regents has recommended that Terrapins coach DJ Durkin retain his job, opening the door for him to return to the team as soon as this week.
Durkin has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 11, following the death of a player who collapsed during practice and an investigation of bullying by the Maryland coaching staff.
The recommendation by the board of regents Tuesday comes after the release of 198-page external report on the culture of the program.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim head coach. The Terrapins are 5-3 under his guidance heading into Saturday's home game against Michigan State.
The 40-year-old Durkin was poised to enter his third year at Maryland when offensive lineman Jordan McNair was overcome by heat and exhaustion on May 29 and died on June 13.
___
