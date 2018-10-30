EXPLORING TEXOMA: Addington Station Antiques

ADDINGTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - If you’ve driven down Highway 81 through Addington in Jefferson County, chances are you’ve seen the life-size statues of bears, soldiers and horses stationed just off the road.
They belong to Addington Station Antique and if you’ve never been inside you’ve been missing out on a unique excursion down memory lane.
From furniture and paintings to antique guns and statues, there are thousands of unusual items scattered throughout several rooms, just waiting for someone to find them.
"This is not garage sale things. These are true antiques. I do not allow anything in here that I feel like is a garage sale item that someone has found here and there. These are true antiques,” said Pat Webb, the owner of Addington Station Antique and the Mayor of Addington.
Webb opened the antique store in 2005 with her husband. Originally, the store was filled with pieces her husband created or refurbished but unfortunately, about six months after the store opened, he passed away. That caused the store to go in a slightly different direction, as Webb and her new business partners began going to auctions in search of compelling inventory that would allow them to diversify their customer base.
"We wanted to get more than just women in here, we wanted men in here too. The guns the knives, the primitives, the old things, the wheels, all that kind of thing, that’s for men. They really like that. I have lots of men that come in from all over the United States that love the glassware, but I wanted the men to be able to come in and look at what we have too. We also have things for children,” Webb said.
Webb said the store has thousands of items, with some dating back hundreds of years. But, with just 112 people living in Addington, Webb said finding a consistent customer base can be a problem. But countless people drive down Highway 81 each day and as they pass through the small blip on the map that is Addington, they’ll be greeted by giant statues inviting them to stop and learn more.
"I want to catch your eye. I want you to drive by, stop, come by and come in the shop. And I want to show you all the goodies we have in here,” Webb said.
Addington Station Antiques is right off of Highway 81 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
