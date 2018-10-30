EXPLORING TEXOMA: Addington Station Antiques

"We wanted to get more than just women in here, we wanted men in here too. The guns the knives, the primitives, the old things, the wheels, all that kind of thing, that’s for men. They really like that. I have lots of men that come in from all over the United States that love the glassware, but I wanted the men to be able to come in and look at what we have too. We also have things for children,” Webb said.