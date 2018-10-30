First Alert 7 Forecast: cold front arrives today

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Tuesday morning! Much warmer as you’re out the door this morning. Temps are in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
We warm into the 70s this afternoon before the cold front crashes through, dropping temps into the 50s overnight. Cloud cover remains fairly locked in the next few days. North winds will gust up to 25 mph today. Rain chances are possible E and SE along the cold front as it dives S.
More cloud cover remains on Wednesday. Temps stay in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies with strong N winds gusting up to 30 mph. Rain chances will be best during the morning and afternoon hours, mainly in the form of drizzle and light rain. This will last through the evening hours before ending Halloween night and into early Thursday morning.
Temps on Thursday stay in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. More sunshine is on the way Friday before cloud cover moves back in for the weekend. Temps stay in the 60s and 70s into next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
