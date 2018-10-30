First Alert 7 Forecast: colder air arrives tonight in time for Halloween

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A cold front is passing through Texoma and showers will be developing later tonight.
For the rest of this evening, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the upper 50s by 9PM. Overnight lows will dip to around 50 with breezy north winds. A few showers are possible late tonight into early tomorrow morning.
Lots of clouds tomorrow and gusty north winds developing during the afternoon. Periods of light to moderate rain likely, especially through mid afternoon, then tapering off to showers in the evening. Highs in the low 50s, falling back into the 40s during the evening.
We’ll clear out Thursday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. A stretch of nice and seasonably early November weather will set in from Friday through most of the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s Friday and near 70 on Saturday. Another cold front may move in Sunday and again early next week, dropping temperatures by Tuesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
