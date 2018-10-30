Kevin Stitt speaks in Altus

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Oklahoma republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt made an appearance in Altus to speak to voters.
Stitt spoke at the “Get Out and Vote Rally” Monday evening. He talked about his platform and plans for the state -- and how those plans differ from his opponent’s. Stitt said he came to Altus because he wants voters to know he wants to represent all of Oklahoma, not just the capital.
"Southwest Oklahoma is so important, I've been here seven times, I think, and it's important that the agriculture community knows that I'm concerned about their needs,” he said. “And we’ve got to grow this part of the state. I believe that Oklahoma can be a top ten state, and that's why I'm running for governor.”
Stitt will face off against democrat Drew Edmondson and libertarian Chris Powell on November 6.
