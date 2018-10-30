Lawton has many Halloween themed events

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The City of Lawton has several events planned in addition to trick-or-treating.
Kids are welcome to start trick-or-treating early at the Annual Halloween Bash in the City Hall Banquet Room from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
On the same day, BOO-A-PALOOZA will be held at the Lawton Public Library from 10 to 11 in the morning. Ages 3 to 10 and caregivers will enjoy Halloween stories, treats, a craft, and a costume parade. Costumes are encouraged!
Owens Recreation on 11th Street will hold a Halloween Safe House from 6 to 8 in the evening. There will be candy, stories, “fortune” telling, a cake walk, bounce houses and more!
All of these events are free and open to the public.
