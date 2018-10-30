LPD investigating recent kidnapping case

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a kidnapping that happened over the weekend while a woman was in a fast food parking space at a business off 34th and Cache Road. It’s the third kidnapping reported in the city in the past three months. Police are still looking into whether or not the three cases could be connected.
The police report said the man hopped in a woman’s car, pointed a gun at her, and told her to drive. She said he made her drive around town, offered to sell her drugs, before snorting some himself. Sgt. Timothy Jenkins says after a while, the kidnapper told her to drop him off at a hotel off SW Lee Blvd.
“We all know that the situation could’ve had a much worse outcome than it did," Sgt. Jenkins said. "Thankfully she’s okay. She was able to get away and report the incident that did occur.”
Sgt. Jenkins said there are a few things people can do to avoid being in a situation like that. He said people should lock their doors, keep their windows rolled up, and avoid talking to strangers.
If someone ever gets kidnapped, Jenkins said they should let other drivers know if they can safely do so.
“We want you to signal for help the best way that you can as soon as you can,” he said. “If you’re not able to, don’t put yourself in danger but if you’re able to do simple clues just flash your lights at somebody, give a signal to somebody as your driving by honking your horn...just something."
Jenkins said alerting the police doesn’t just fall on the victim's shoulders. He said they should call police if they see someone walking through parking lots bothering people or forcing themselves in someone else’s car.
“We all want to be vigilant and protect ourselves." He said. "This is all our community. Everybody has to live here, and we all have to help keep our community safe and so if you’re able to see something going on, something happening, give us a call, let us know. Don’t depend on that person or someone else to do it...take the initiative.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.