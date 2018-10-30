Several arrested in connection with grand larceny in Altus

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Police in Altus have arrested several people in connection with a grand larceny.
The victim reported the theft to APD on Monday afternoon. Investigators responded to the house on the 1200 block of Canterbury. Investigators found the victim’s 17 year old son was involved and had allowed other suspects in the home while the victim was out of town.
Police recovered various items that were taken from the home, including a diamond ring, a laptop computer, a PlayStation, a television, and blank checks. Investigators executed search warrants at two locations, 1501 East Broadway #121 and 509 South Navajo, and recovered property that belonged to the victim. Police estimate the property taken in the theft exceeded $5,000.
Arrested in connection with the thefts:
44-year-old Mark Yackeschi – Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property
24-year-old Luciano Rodriguez-Grand Larceny, Conspiracy
26-year-old Jesus Vasquez Grand Larceny, Conspiracy
25-year-old Richard Lopez Jr.-Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property
22-year-old Alejandro Lopez- Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property
26-year-old Shelby White-Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Two other suspects where arrested in the bust that were not in connection to the theft:
37-year-old Henry Owens Jr.-Jackson County Warrants
40-year-old Emily Wright- Harmon County Warrant
Police also arrested a 17-year-old female on charges of Grand Larceny and Conspiracy. Other arrest are anticipated in connection with this investigation.
